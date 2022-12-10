Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.13.
Couchbase Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $639.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,791,000. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,421,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
