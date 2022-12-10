Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $55.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

