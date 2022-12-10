Creditcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.49 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $88.96 million and $9.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005825 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

