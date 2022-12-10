Cronos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.47 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $21.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00056726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025485 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

