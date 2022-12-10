Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 122,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,882.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 311.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,546,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $919,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

