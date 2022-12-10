DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,975.70

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,975.70 ($60.67) and traded as low as GBX 4,250 ($51.82). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,250 ($51.82), with a volume of 148,966 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($91.45) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.67) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.72) to GBX 4,800 ($58.53) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($78.55).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,618.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,965.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,305.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
