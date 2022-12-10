DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,975.70

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,975.70 ($60.67) and traded as low as GBX 4,250 ($51.82). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,250 ($51.82), with a volume of 148,966 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($91.45) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.67) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.72) to GBX 4,800 ($58.53) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($78.55).

DCC Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,618.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,965.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,305.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55.

DCC Cuts Dividend

About DCC

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 60.04 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. DCC’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

