DeepBrain Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $292,179.53 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $292,179.53 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

