DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 32.7% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $298.68 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00126158 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00229976 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056877 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,773,140 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

