Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

