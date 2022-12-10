Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Up 0.4%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.34. 3,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Democracy International Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Democracy International Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMCY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Democracy International Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Democracy International Fund by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Democracy International Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

