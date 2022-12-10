Dent (DENT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Dent has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $69.40 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

