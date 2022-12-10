Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.99 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00022189 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $49.99 million and $80,213.25 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,194.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00447607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00872121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00112060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00641501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00255689 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,101,609 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.