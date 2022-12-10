Dero (DERO) One Day Volume Tops $102,862.92

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Dero has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.16 million and $102,862.92 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00022281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,180.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00445427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00875098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00111926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00638466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00254476 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,102,082 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.