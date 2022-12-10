DFI.Money (YFII) Price Tops $1,523.11 on Exchanges

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $58.79 million and $45.05 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for about $1,523.11 or 0.08879664 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

