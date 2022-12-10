dForce USD (USX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,114.84

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.98 million and $2,114.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00449817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00035513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000443 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00839555 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5,260.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

