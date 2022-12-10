dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005840 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $204.39 million and approximately $5,313.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00446288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000308 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000585 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00839555 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5,260.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

