Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Diodes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Diodes by 75.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

