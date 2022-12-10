Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.82

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and traded as high as $49.53. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 2,240,576 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.