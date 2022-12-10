Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $61.39 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

