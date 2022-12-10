Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$86.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.45.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$396,568.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,143,946.50. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Trading Down 3.6 %

TSE:DOL opened at C$82.43 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$58.32 and a one year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.90.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

