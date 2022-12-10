Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.00 million-$78.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.68 EPS.

Domo Trading Up 17.9 %

DOMO traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 997,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Domo has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Domo by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

