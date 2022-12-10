Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 19,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 79,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

