Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.20

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.20 and traded as low as C$28.44. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$28.55, with a volume of 34,975 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.96%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

