Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.20

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.20 and traded as low as C$28.44. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$28.55, with a volume of 34,975 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
