Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.09 million. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.64 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

NAPA opened at $16.62 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $97,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

