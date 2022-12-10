DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

DD opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

