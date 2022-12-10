e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Critical Contrast

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares e.Digital and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 23.09 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -7.27

e.Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -39.62% -27.00%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares e.Digital and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for e.Digital and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.37%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than e.Digital.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats e.Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

