EAC (EAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,103.66

EAC (EAC) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and $9,103.66 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00446686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021799 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.11096468 USD and is down -13.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,951.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

