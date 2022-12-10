Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,135,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after purchasing an additional 131,712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,536,000 after buying an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,539,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $4,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.