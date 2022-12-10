Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $37.28 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $37.28 million and approximately $14,113.98 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,711,698 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

