Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Elis Price Performance
ELSSF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Elis has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
About Elis
