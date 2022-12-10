Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELSSF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Elis has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

