ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $64.46 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001873 BTC on exchanges.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.3223136 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

