Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.58. Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.38, a current ratio of 22.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $487,834.00, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.