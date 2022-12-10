Empower (MPWR) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Empower (MPWR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Empower has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00009576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and approximately $1,484.45 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.64002706 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,969.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

