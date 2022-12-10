Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enzo Biochem

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

