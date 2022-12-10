Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.68.
In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
