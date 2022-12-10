Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Cut to 375.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.22.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
NYSE EQNR opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
