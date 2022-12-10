ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $23.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010835 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00240430 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00890145 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

