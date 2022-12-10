Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.