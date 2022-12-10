FAT Brands Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FAT Brands stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.12.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

