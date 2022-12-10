Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $71.34 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $71.34 million and $69.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005124 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

