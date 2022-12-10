Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Head-To-Head Survey

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 3.00 $417.00 million $1.53 45.93 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.4% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 10 17 1 2.62 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $103.89, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 6.47% 9.01% 5.21% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

(Get Rating)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.