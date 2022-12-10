Financial Avengers Inc. Has $127,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 413.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.