Financial Avengers Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Avengers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $360.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

