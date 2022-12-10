Financial Avengers Inc. Has $684,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,640.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 0.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

SHOP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

