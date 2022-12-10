Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $826.45

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826.45 ($10.08) and traded as high as GBX 857.55 ($10.46). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 849 ($10.35), with a volume of 261,100 shares.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 827.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 817.72.
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
