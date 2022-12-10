First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. First Capital has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

