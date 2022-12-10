First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. First Capital has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.22.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
