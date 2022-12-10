First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.