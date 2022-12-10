First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 8,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.
