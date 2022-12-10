First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.76. 40,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 97,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.
First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.
