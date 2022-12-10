First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.91 and last traded at $80.78. Approximately 29,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 59,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63.

