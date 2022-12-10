First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.53. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 2,329 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $49.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

